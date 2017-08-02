Re: Long range locations near salt lake city Hello,



If you are wanting to just go out and shoot then there is plenty blm land available.

If you are wanting to push your skills to the limit then I would suggest attending course at Desert Techs training center. There is not much you cannot test in that terrain of 25000 acres.



