Long range locations near salt lake city
Unread 02-08-2017, 11:12 AM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
Long range locations near salt lake city
Hi Folks,

Just purchased a Rem 700 Long Range, 7mm Rem Mag. Does anybody have any good locations in mind near Salt Lake, that I can really put my skills to the test? I am looking for about 1000yrds and beyond. Thoughts? Thanks!

Kenny
    Unread 02-08-2017, 12:54 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
    Posts: 66
    Re: Long range locations near salt lake city
    Hello,

    If you are wanting to just go out and shoot then there is plenty blm land available.
    If you are wanting to push your skills to the limit then I would suggest attending course at Desert Techs training center. There is not much you cannot test in that terrain of 25000 acres.

    THEIS
    Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
