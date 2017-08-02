Just purchased a Rem 700 Long Range, 7mm Rem Mag. Does anybody have any good locations in mind near Salt Lake, that I can really put my skills to the test? I am looking for about 1000yrds and beyond. Thoughts? Thanks!
Re: Long range locations near salt lake city
Hello,
If you are wanting to just go out and shoot then there is plenty blm land available.
If you are wanting to push your skills to the limit then I would suggest attending course at Desert Techs training center. There is not much you cannot test in that terrain of 25000 acres.
