Reply

Long Range Hunting is for kids too.
Long Range Hunting is for kids too.
The Best Damn Gun modular chassis makes building bolt action hunting rifles for kids a walk in the park. Weighing in at under 1.5 lbs., the BDG Lightened Aluminum Chassis is a great basis for an accurate long range hunting rifle. The versatility of the BDG system allows the shooter to use an adjustable buttstock that can fit a childs frame and a pistol grip that will fit small hands.



The truly unique feature of the BDG modular chassis is the ability to accept a variety AR-15 handguards and accessories. Whether the young shooter wants a tactical look like the handguards from Midwest Industries or a handguard with character from Unique-ARs, the BDG Modular Chassis system can help your son or daughter build a custom bolt action rifle theyll love for years to come.

The BDG bed-less system allows the builder to bolt in a stock or blue-printed Remington 700 LA now and upgrade to a custom action later. As your child grows, you can also upgrade their AR-15 furniture to fit them. For more information on the Best Damn Gun Chassis, visit: www.bestdamngun.com or call 888-824-2774.
