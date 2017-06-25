Long Board Test Sighted in and zeroed a new Vortex Razor MRAD 34mm tube, 56mm obnective, today. Zero was repeatable shot after shot. We set up the long board and verified the plumb line against the reticle Also made sure that we were at 100 yrs center of scope to target. We dialed in 9 mil, 10 mil, and 5 mil at random and consistently shot .75" to 1.0" high. The only conclusion we can come to is the scope height is 2.875" above the bore centerline, and all my ballistic software was set for 1.5" Am I on the right track?