Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Long Board Test
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Long Board Test
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 10:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 6
Long Board Test
Sighted in and zeroed a new Vortex Razor MRAD 34mm tube, 56mm obnective, today. Zero was repeatable shot after shot. We set up the long board and verified the plumb line against the reticle Also made sure that we were at 100 yrs center of scope to target. We dialed in 9 mil, 10 mil, and 5 mil at random and consistently shot .75" to 1.0" high. The only conclusion we can come to is the scope height is 2.875" above the bore centerline, and all my ballistic software was set for 1.5" Am I on the right track?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears... | Long Board Test »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:15 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC