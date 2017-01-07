Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Load development technique
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Load development technique
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-01-2017, 01:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 22
Load development technique
I've scoured the internet regarding this topic. However I feel more confused than ever. Can you guys direct me towards what you feel is the best approach for hunting load development for my custom 300 win mag. I hope to practice out to 1000yds. Many have had great success with h1000 and the 215 burger hybrids, which I have. I have done some shooting a few years ago with it but I want to start over with a systematic approach. Hoping BROZ might chime in here.

Thanks Tony
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-01-2017, 03:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 22
Re: Load development technique
Try to make it as simple as possible and only change one thing at a time. I'd start .020" off the lands and start at a min charge weight. Load 5 rds. Then go up .3 gr. In powder and do this all the way to maximum charge weight.

Be sure your weighing your powder accurately. Make sure you've got good brass and be sure your bullets consentricity is good on all loaded rds.

Once you find a bullet that shoots good do an ocw test so your impacts won't change dramatically with small variations in temp, Pressure ect.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-01-2017, 05:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,957
Re: Load development technique
Mag, with your experience using 215 Berger and H1000 you'll perhaps need only a few test loads to find accuracy. The Broz thread "Comparing Berger 210 VLD to 215 Hybrid" is a benchmark for the 300's. We saw the 215 very quickly found accuracy with just three loads. Start with premium brass and fresh powder. Good luck
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 215 Berger Speed | Remington 700 sendero. 300 win »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:46 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC