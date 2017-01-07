Load development technique

I've scoured the internet regarding this topic. However I feel more confused than ever. Can you guys direct me towards what you feel is the best approach for hunting load development for my custom 300 win mag. I hope to practice out to 1000yds. Many have had great success with h1000 and the 215 burger hybrids, which I have. I have done some shooting a few years ago with it but I want to start over with a systematic approach. Hoping BROZ might chime in here.
Try to make it as simple as possible and only change one thing at a time. I'd start .020" off the lands and start at a min charge weight. Load 5 rds. Then go up .3 gr. In powder and do this all the way to maximum charge weight.
Be sure your weighing your powder accurately. Make sure you've got good brass and be sure your bullets consentricity is good on all loaded rds.
Once you find a bullet that shoots good do an ocw test so your impacts won't change dramatically with small variations in temp, Pressure ect.
Mag, with your experience using 215 Berger and H1000 you'll perhaps need only a few test loads to find accuracy. The Broz thread "Comparing Berger 210 VLD to 215 Hybrid" is a benchmark for the 300's. We saw the 215 very quickly found accuracy with just three loads. Start with premium brass and fresh powder. Good luck
