Re: Load development technique Try to make it as simple as possible and only change one thing at a time. I'd start .020" off the lands and start at a min charge weight. Load 5 rds. Then go up .3 gr. In powder and do this all the way to maximum charge weight.



Be sure your weighing your powder accurately. Make sure you've got good brass and be sure your bullets consentricity is good on all loaded rds.



Once you find a bullet that shoots good do an ocw test so your impacts won't change dramatically with small variations in temp, Pressure ect.