Load development help Hi guys, first post here. Anyways, I just bought a new rem700 sendero in .300 win mag. Ive only ran factory cor lokts and handloads so far. The cor lokt shot 1-2 moa I used these for a break in. I'm having some trouble finding a good consistent load. Im loading hornady 208 eldm. I've tried imr7828, imr 4381 and h-1000. The h1000 seems to be the best. I got a few less then moa 3 shot groups but only on the lower end of the powder charge. I changed my seating depth from .015 to .005 to see if it would change anything and I lost my accuracy node lower in the powder charge that I had before. Towards the upper end of the scale, 77gr. And 78 is max, it grouped 4 shots at about 1 moa but two shots were in one hole and two in the other. Am I close? should I try to add a few tenths? Should I try to seat closer? I stopped at 77 gr. Buy didn't see any pressure signs. What would you guys with more experience do? Also, im shooting prone off a solid platform. Thanks in advance guys!