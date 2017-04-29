Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Load development help
04-29-2017, 02:18 PM
Hi guys, first post here. Anyways, I just bought a new rem700 sendero in .300 win mag. Ive only ran factory cor lokts and handloads so far. The cor lokt shot 1-2 moa I used these for a break in. I'm having some trouble finding a good consistent load. Im loading hornady 208 eldm. I've tried imr7828, imr 4381 and h-1000. The h1000 seems to be the best. I got a few less then moa 3 shot groups but only on the lower end of the powder charge. I changed my seating depth from .015 to .005 to see if it would change anything and I lost my accuracy node lower in the powder charge that I had before. Towards the upper end of the scale, 77gr. And 78 is max, it grouped 4 shots at about 1 moa but two shots were in one hole and two in the other. Am I close? should I try to add a few tenths? Should I try to seat closer? I stopped at 77 gr. Buy didn't see any pressure signs. What would you guys with more experience do? Also, im shooting prone off a solid platform. Thanks in advance guys!
04-29-2017, 02:43 PM
Re: Load development help
Does your scope have a level and parallax adjustment. It sounds like you may be there and showing two groups due to head position or rifle cant.

Steve
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
04-29-2017, 02:45 PM
Re: Load development help
The above might have just been a little shooter error. I would explore this load some more before trying anything else. I would give it a 5 shot group at 100 to get warmed up and give it another chance at 100 yards and then take it long and see how it does at 300 or further. Then pass judgement on it.

If the above load doesn't pan out...I'm not sure how much closer to the lands would help. But my concern would be magazine length and getting a load that fit in the mag if that is important to you. A longer jump may even help. A load at around COL might be a good place to look.
04-29-2017, 04:11 PM
Re: Load development help
Welcome Joe ...
I certainly agree with the comments offered thus far. I have had experiences where I was chasing a load that just would not settle down. I found that all it took was changing bullet weight and/or style.
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
04-29-2017, 04:34 PM
Re: Load development help
In my 7mag I had to run 2 tenths under max with h1000, with the eld's to get good accuracy. nosler partitions i could run 2-4grains under max and still get 1in groups @200yrds. also as others have said it may just be you.........
04-29-2017, 05:21 PM
Re: Load development help
Yeah, maybe I was just having a bad day. I guess my question was to see of anyone knows what would be taken from shooting one group into two holes at 100 yrds. Seems like it's trying to shoot into two nodes or something. My scope does have a paralax setting. I'm probably over thinking it. It was the last group o shot so it kinda left me hanging..
04-29-2017, 05:35 PM
Re: Load development help
I personally will not run the eld-x in mag. chamberings any longer. I chased my tail last year with 175 eld-x in my 8 twist (shilen bbl'd) 7stw and the 200 eld-x in my 300rums and 300win till I was pissed at all the rifles. I know it isn't the rifles since all the rifles have loads that are consistently .5 to .6 moa (the stw will run .2 to .3 moa if the shooter does his part)... The I get into a 6.5 creed. for my son and I try the 143 eld-x in her; the rifle is .6 moa with zero load development with the pill. I simply loaded 41gr. h4350 with a 210 under it with the 143eld-x and let her buck at factory oal...

The 300rums are currently running either the 225 hdy hpbt/ rl33 or the 180 hdy sp/ rl25.... the 300win is currently running a 165 hdy sp/ rl22.... the 7stw is running a 140 ab/ rl25...
