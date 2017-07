Load development group problems So I'm shooting groups at near maximum load and seem to be noticing a pattern.

I'm shooting a 270 wsm with 130 gn ttsx at around 3220fps and testing by shooting 3 shot groups.

The first 2 shots of the group are nearly touching but the 3rd is high by around 3/4 to an inch.

Could the barrel (sporter profile around 17mm at the muzzle ) be heating up by the 3rd shot and be the problem or could it be something else ??