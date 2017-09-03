Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Load for 300 rum with hornady 212 eldx
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Load for 300 rum with hornady 212 eldx
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-09-2017, 12:43 PM
imohunting
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 35
Load for 300 rum with hornady 212 eldx
I'm going to try up a load for a 300 rum with the 212 hornady eldx bullets and wondered what powder and charge guys are having good luck with. Thanks for the help!!
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Lets see your berger kills!
|
Homemade steel targets???
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:50 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC