Lightweight Rifle Recommendations

Bucknut Originally Posted by If you are considering a fierce, what bullet are you hoping to shoot? .... and if it's something other than a Barnes, I would caution you and advise you to do your homework on that topic. I have a buddy who bought a Fierce 7 mag, and tried SEVERAL different bullets and loads, but couldn't get them to meet their 1/2" guarantee. (Yes, he's a very knowledgeable and experienced reloader, and proficient long range shooter.) ... long story short, he sent it back to fierce... some time later, and several phone calls and emails later, they told him that they tried several loads and bullets and the only one that would shoot under 1/2" was a Barnes. (It did shoot those Barnes well under half inch).... anyways, they felt that met their 1/2" guarantee and sent it back.... Please understand, I'm not trying to rip on Fierce in any way, but don't want to see anyone disappointed as this guy was being limited strictly to a Barnes... A little more research on my buddy's end, turned up that others had similar experiences. For whatever reason those barrels REALLY seem to favor Barnes bullets. (I know, I can't wrap my head around it either.)