Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-24-2017, 02:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 116
Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
I've decided to buy a new lightweight rifle for backcountry and sheep hunting applications. I'm considering a Fierce as an option along with having a full custom built. I'm in no rush so I want to make sure I do plenty of research. The max weight I want for bare rifle is 6.5 lbs and I'd prefer it closer to 6. Any and all ideas/opinions are appreciated. Thanks in advance.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-24-2017, 04:49 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,740
Re: Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
The six lug weighs 5lb 14oz.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-24-2017, 07:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 116
Re: Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
The six lug?

Quote:
Originally Posted by Rich Coyle View Post
The six lug weighs 5lb 14oz.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-24-2017, 10:51 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 9
Re: Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
If you are considering a fierce, what bullet are you hoping to shoot? .... and if it's something other than a Barnes, I would caution you and advise you to do your homework on that topic. I have a buddy who bought a Fierce 7 mag, and tried SEVERAL different bullets and loads, but couldn't get them to meet their 1/2" guarantee. (Yes, he's a very knowledgeable and experienced reloader, and proficient long range shooter.) ... long story short, he sent it back to fierce... some time later, and several phone calls and emails later, they told him that they tried several loads and bullets and the only one that would shoot under 1/2" was a Barnes. (It did shoot those Barnes well under half inch).... anyways, they felt that met their 1/2" guarantee and sent it back.... Please understand, I'm not trying to rip on Fierce in any way, but don't want to see anyone disappointed as this guy was being limited strictly to a Barnes... A little more research on my buddy's end, turned up that others had similar experiences. For whatever reason those barrels REALLY seem to favor Barnes bullets. (I know, I can't wrap my head around it either.)
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-24-2017, 11:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 116
Re: Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
That's very interesting. I'll have to do some research on that before buying one. I like Barnes bullets but would like the option to try others if I want.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Bucknut View Post
If you are considering a fierce, what bullet are you hoping to shoot? .... and if it's something other than a Barnes, I would caution you and advise you to do your homework on that topic. I have a buddy who bought a Fierce 7 mag, and tried SEVERAL different bullets and loads, but couldn't get them to meet their 1/2" guarantee. (Yes, he's a very knowledgeable and experienced reloader, and proficient long range shooter.) ... long story short, he sent it back to fierce... some time later, and several phone calls and emails later, they told him that they tried several loads and bullets and the only one that would shoot under 1/2" was a Barnes. (It did shoot those Barnes well under half inch).... anyways, they felt that met their 1/2" guarantee and sent it back.... Please understand, I'm not trying to rip on Fierce in any way, but don't want to see anyone disappointed as this guy was being limited strictly to a Barnes... A little more research on my buddy's end, turned up that others had similar experiences. For whatever reason those barrels REALLY seem to favor Barnes bullets. (I know, I can't wrap my head around it either.)
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-24-2017, 11:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 9
Re: Lightweight Rifle Recommendations
Ya, look into it. Not trying to sway you one way or the other, but just wanted to pass that information along... I did forget to mention that it was the 145 LRX, that his gun liked.... which is a good bullet, but the BC is a little disappointing for a guy looking to stretch it out at longer ranges.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« My favorite LR cartridge is 7STW-What's yours | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC