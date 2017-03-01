     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Lightweight Rifle Build - Carbon and Titanium
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Lightweight Rifle Build - Carbon and Titanium
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 02:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 100
Lightweight Rifle Build - Carbon and Titanium
Looking at building a light weight .300 win mag. Will be used for hunting and shooting steel for fun. Long range accuracy is very important. I want the gun to be as accurate as possible, but not break the 9lb mark by much at an absolute maximum. What are the advantages and disadvantages of using a carbon barrel and a titanium action? Suggestions on actions? From what I've heard, proof seems to be who to go with for a barrel.

Thanks!
Last edited by treillw; 01-03-2017 at 03:18 PM.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 30-378 Weatherby Loads? | 26 Nosler????? !!!!! »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:05 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC