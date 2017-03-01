Lightweight Rifle Build - Carbon and Titanium

Looking at building a light weight .300 win mag. Will be used for hunting and shooting steel for fun. Long range accuracy is very important. I want the gun to be as accurate as possible, but not break the 9lb mark by much at an absolute maximum. What are the advantages and disadvantages of using a carbon barrel and a titanium action? Suggestions on actions? From what I've heard, proof seems to be who to go with for a barrel.



Thanks!