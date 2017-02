Lightweight 28 nosler build plan Hey everyone

Here is my plan for my next build please give some opinions as I want to get it right



Lone peak razor ti action

Manners stock eh1 or eh2 can't decide

Carbon barrel either 25 or 26" plus break not sure which maker looking at hardy, benchmark (frozen fiber) or carbon six

Trigger tech trigger

Hawkins long range hybrid 25 moa rings

Possibly Hawkins bottom metal if I can get it

Looking to keep gun as close to 6lbs as possible to be able to run a bigger scope and stay around 8lbs all finished

Thanks for any opinions or suggestions