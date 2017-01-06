Leupold vx6 thoughts?



Pros: lightest scope in 30 mm tube at that magnification, lifetime warranty.



Cons: glass clarity? Repeatability? Low light performance?



I looked at many other scopes including SB, Zeiss,Swarovski,NF, and on and on. But they are either well over 20 oz, more magnification than I need, or not offered in 30 mm tube.



This is a mountain gun used in heavy timber. That being said most shots are within 100 yards, but the opportunity exists for 500 yard shots quite often.



Weight is a big/huge concern. I cover 6-8 miles or more each day.



Cost is not really my concern. Weight, clarity of glass and light transmission are. Conditions are often rainy and the I work though dark timber stands routinely going from shadows, to darkness, to bright sun. Welcome to north Idaho!



I own several Zeiss hd scopes in 1 inch tube, but want a scope in 30mm to get better light transmission



I have always steered away from Leopold, not sure why. Think its because like a lot of scope manufacturers, they make an entry level scope and a high end scope. And, it seems like many people I know buy the entry level and eventually switch out to something better.



So, before I launch on a sizable investment, I want your advice.



