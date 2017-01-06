Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Leupold vx6 thoughts?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Leupold vx6 thoughts?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-01-2017, 10:21 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 28
Leupold vx6 thoughts?
Does anyone have thoughts on the leupold vx6 line? I am looking at putting teh 3x18x44 vx6 on my sako finnlight 300 wsm. Considering the lighted duplex reticle

Pros: lightest scope in 30 mm tube at that magnification, lifetime warranty.

Cons: glass clarity? Repeatability? Low light performance?

I looked at many other scopes including SB, Zeiss,Swarovski,NF, and on and on. But they are either well over 20 oz, more magnification than I need, or not offered in 30 mm tube.

This is a mountain gun used in heavy timber. That being said most shots are within 100 yards, but the opportunity exists for 500 yard shots quite often.

Weight is a big/huge concern. I cover 6-8 miles or more each day.

Cost is not really my concern. Weight, clarity of glass and light transmission are. Conditions are often rainy and the I work though dark timber stands routinely going from shadows, to darkness, to bright sun. Welcome to north Idaho!

I own several Zeiss hd scopes in 1 inch tube, but want a scope in 30mm to get better light transmission

I have always steered away from Leopold, not sure why. Think its because like a lot of scope manufacturers, they make an entry level scope and a high end scope. And, it seems like many people I know buy the entry level and eventually switch out to something better.

So, before I launch on a sizable investment, I want your advice.

Thanks in advance.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-01-2017, 11:27 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 888
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
I have a 2-12 VX6 with the B&C reticle . I've hunted with it one season and I do like it . I think it's pretty good in low light too . I was able to make a shot at about 25 minutes after sunset .
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-01-2017, 11:31 AM
dmj dmj is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 370
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
Good morning,
Down in the long range optics section there is a thread going on vx6 verses a nightforce scope. Might take a look at that. Both my brother and I are using a vx6 on 300 mags. They seem to work well. Seem to have fairly good glass quality, turrets are repeatable. The scopes power range is great for packing on the low setting for those closer quick shots but plenty power for the longer shots. Don't feel the turrets are as crisp as the nightforce. Over all would purchase another one, especially for a dedicated hunting rifle. Good luck
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-01-2017, 12:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 374
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
Like dmj mentioned above, the VX-6, VX-6HD, or new VX-5HD are all excellent scopes for your intended purpose......these scopes are light (perfect for carry/hunting), low light performance is solid, and although the turrets are a bit mushy, they are repeatable. I have the new 3-15x-44mm vx-5HD w/ windplex reticle on my primary hunting rifle.

If going the vx-6 route, I believe Natchez has the best deal on the internet right now, and as of yesterday, were offering an additional 10% off.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-01-2017, 02:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,019
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
For hunting situation, you can't beat the VX6 in my opinion. I have the exact scope you mentioned with the TMOA reticle on a custom 300 WM and it works great in all conditions.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-01-2017, 02:59 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,683
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
jimsbriar,

I compared a 1", a 30mm, and a 34mm tube in low light. They all quit at the same time. Tube size is irrelevant.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 06-01-2017, 03:20 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,945
Re: Leupold vx6 thoughts?
Quote:
Originally Posted by jimsbriar View Post
.......Welcome to north Idaho!.......
I like mine for the same reasons.

Just be aware there's been a model change. Good deals on the older ones which work well. I think a glass upgrade in the newer models.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Trigger control? | Tikka Load development »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC