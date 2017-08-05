Legendary Arms Works .300 Win. Mag. Hi to all. My first post here and I have a new Legendary Arms Works .300 Win. Mag. that I am getting ready to work up a load for. I only hunt in Alaska and I have been using some flavor of Barnes X bullet since their introduction.



I picked up a bunch of Barnes 175 grain LRX bullets and 200 rounds of Norma brass. I want to stick with a powder that does not care what the weather is doing. I have some H4831sc and H100 and thought I would start with them.



I want to get at least 3,000 fps mv from the 24" barrel and if those 2 powders don't give me the velocity I want then I may look at RL 23.



If any of you are running the 175 grain LRX I would appreciate your thoughts.



I have spent the last 52 years up here shooting a .338 Win. Mag. and a 30-06 and they take care of all my hunting needs. I run H4350 and X bullets out of them. I had a .300 Win. Mag. for a couple of years in the 70's and thought I would try it again.



I retired a couple of years ago and must be bored!