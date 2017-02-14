Legacy Shooting Bench



Use coupon code LRH2017 to get $50 off your order on the newly enhanced benches. We are taking orders now for delivery by March 1 (est.)



We have made another leap in design to make the most stable portable shooting bench even better. The new design uses a CNC cut socket along with the current lathe-cut leg, to create even more stability into our medium-weight portable shooting bench. The older design was good but we still wanted greater ease-of-use and a quicker set-up. With CNC technology, the new design is made with precision and tight tolerances to provide another Legacy enhancement to our already-popular shooting bench.



Our quality, innovative benches have been reviewed here ( Legacy Portable Shooting Bench Review

and we've shipped these all over the US and AK to discriminating shooters and hunters.



Though I practice prone for hunting, using a bench allows me to shoot longer strings without fatigue and neck aches the next day and allows me to shoot over the typical grassy terrain that otherwise is impossible. Try one of our benches and you'll agree.



Thanks to all the support from our readers for a good start-up 2016 with our family-owned business.



E. Wade Loudamy

