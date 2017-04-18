Re: Knockdown power myths "Knock down power" is a Hollywood myth. Deer flipping over backwards and such is a physical reaction to the impact. Animals suddenly dropping like hit with lightning is a product of the central nervous system being interrupted. Sometimes a perfect lung shot will cause a "drt" result due to the impact being at the perfect moment to cause the blood pressure to spike and cause an effect like a massive stroke. We all really like it when this happens, but it should not be counted on with any chambering or bullet combo.



Bullets kill by tearing tissue in order to cause rapid blood loss which causes the central nervous system to shut down. So that physical knock down is not the effect of the bullet hitting with the force of a truck. If the bullet hit the target and bounced off like hitting a steel target thus "dumping" all of its energy, no big game animal would be knocked down. You could hit them harder with your fist.



Feenix is correct the 270cal is a fine performer. Pick the right bullet to go with the twist of the barrel and use it to distances that it is effective. That goes for all cartridges. There is no magic.



Steve



