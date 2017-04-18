Knockdown power myths

Quote:
So is it real or fake. Heard countless stories of 270s picking up deer and throwing them but physics wise this doeant make semse too me. Just wondering for cartridge selection.
.270 Win/AI, SS, WSM, WBTY, .270-300 Win, etc? Description is exaggerated but the .277 caliber/chambering is a very good LRH/S round, esp with the heavy bullets available today, ie. 170 Berger, 168 Hammer Bullets, and the now discontinued 165/175 Matrix VLD.
I shoot the 175 Matrix out of my .270 AI, not far but harvested MT muley buck at 311 yards DRT. At 1K yards, it has a calculated 1729 FPS and 1162 FPE.
