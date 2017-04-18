Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Knockdown power myths
Knockdown power myths
So is it real or fake. Heard countless stories of 270s picking up deer and throwing them but physics wise this doeant make semse too me. Just wondering for cartridge selection.
Re: Knockdown power myths
Over the years I've had deer flip over backwards after being shot with cartridges from 6mm rem to 300 WIN. It's not a myth but certainly not the .270.

I would choose my cartridge based on the game I hunt and the ranges at which I expect to shoot
Re: Knockdown power myths
Quote:
Originally Posted by Bnp1088 View Post
So is it real or fake. Heard countless stories of 270s picking up deer and throwing them but physics wise this doeant make semse too me. Just wondering for cartridge selection.
.270 Win/AI, SS, WSM, WBTY, .270-300 Win, etc? Description is exaggerated but the .277 caliber/chambering is a very good LRH/S round, esp with the heavy bullets available today, ie. 170 Berger, 168 Hammer Bullets, and the now discontinued 165/175 Matrix VLD.

I shoot the 175 Matrix out of my .270 AI, not far but harvested MT muley buck at 311 yards DRT. At 1K yards, it has a calculated 1729 FPS and 1162 FPE.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Last edited by FEENIX; 04-18-2017 at 07:48 AM.
Re: Knockdown power myths
"Knock down power" is a Hollywood myth. Deer flipping over backwards and such is a physical reaction to the impact. Animals suddenly dropping like hit with lightning is a product of the central nervous system being interrupted. Sometimes a perfect lung shot will cause a "drt" result due to the impact being at the perfect moment to cause the blood pressure to spike and cause an effect like a massive stroke. We all really like it when this happens, but it should not be counted on with any chambering or bullet combo.

Bullets kill by tearing tissue in order to cause rapid blood loss which causes the central nervous system to shut down. So that physical knock down is not the effect of the bullet hitting with the force of a truck. If the bullet hit the target and bounced off like hitting a steel target thus "dumping" all of its energy, no big game animal would be knocked down. You could hit them harder with your fist.

Feenix is correct the 270cal is a fine performer. Pick the right bullet to go with the twist of the barrel and use it to distances that it is effective. That goes for all cartridges. There is no magic.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
