Kimber Rifles - Stay away! Buyer beware! Kimber only has a one-year warranty on their guns, and they mean it. I wish I had known that six months ago.



I found out I was being stationed in Colorado this past summer so started looking around for a good elk rifle that the wife could also use and would also work well as a long range, lightweight antelope/deer rifle. I thought I found the rifle when I found a used Kimber 84M classic for sale locally in .270 WSM. It was very lightweight, handled well, had a great piece of wood on it, low round count, and came with the much vaunted one-MOA guarantee! I bought it (and paid a fair but very Kimber-like price for it). First trip to the range with a couple different types of ammo, and it wouldnt cycle out of the magazine without a failure to feed and wouldnt group 3 shots under 3.5 inches at 100 yards. Took it to the range a second time with a third type of ammo and got the same thing. Tried one more time since the season was getting close and I knew if I sent it off I wouldnt get it back in time to hunt with it, but same result. I finally sent it off to Kimber in October. They confirmed receipt and then I heard nothing for over two months. I finally emailed them for an update and got a phone call a day or two later. According to the customer service rep, my rifle was built out-of-spec and thats why it was having all of its issues. To my surprise, he said they were willing to allow me to purchase a new rifle at a discounted price. This is hardly the response I wouldve expected when they admit the rifle was built so defectively it was unusable. I was told that since the rifle was out of warranty that was the best they were able to do, and anyways, they dont make the classic model anymore. The closest thing they make now is the classic select grade. I can have one of those, or another rifle of similar value, if I want it and if I pay Kimber another $525. Apparently I bought an expensive coupon.



Ill probably give them the money and sell the brand new rifle to someone whos willing to take the risk on a Kimber. Ill make sure to tell the buyer to shoot the rifle quickly, and if somethings wrong with it, to make sure he sends it back to Kimber right away, because sometimes theyre built defectively, and if he doesnt catch it quickly enough hell have to buy a new one.



Remington, Winchester, Ruger, FN, and any number of other firearms companies would have replaced the rifle at no cost as soon as they discovered it was a manufacturing defect. Never again!