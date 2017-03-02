     close
Kimber Rifles - Stay away!
Unread 02-03-2017, 06:19 PM
Stk Stk is offline
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 4
Kimber Rifles - Stay away!
Buyer beware! Kimber only has a one-year warranty on their guns, and they mean it. I wish I had known that six months ago.

I found out I was being stationed in Colorado this past summer so started looking around for a good elk rifle that the wife could also use and would also work well as a long range, lightweight antelope/deer rifle. I thought I found the rifle when I found a used Kimber 84M classic for sale locally in .270 WSM. It was very lightweight, handled well, had a great piece of wood on it, low round count, and came with the much vaunted one-MOA guarantee! I bought it (and paid a fair but very Kimber-like price for it). First trip to the range with a couple different types of ammo, and it wouldnt cycle out of the magazine without a failure to feed and wouldnt group 3 shots under 3.5 inches at 100 yards. Took it to the range a second time with a third type of ammo and got the same thing. Tried one more time since the season was getting close and I knew if I sent it off I wouldnt get it back in time to hunt with it, but same result. I finally sent it off to Kimber in October. They confirmed receipt and then I heard nothing for over two months. I finally emailed them for an update and got a phone call a day or two later. According to the customer service rep, my rifle was built out-of-spec and thats why it was having all of its issues. To my surprise, he said they were willing to allow me to purchase a new rifle at a discounted price. This is hardly the response I wouldve expected when they admit the rifle was built so defectively it was unusable. I was told that since the rifle was out of warranty that was the best they were able to do, and anyways, they dont make the classic model anymore. The closest thing they make now is the classic select grade. I can have one of those, or another rifle of similar value, if I want itand if I pay Kimber another $525. Apparently I bought an expensive coupon.

Ill probably give them the money and sell the brand new rifle to someone whos willing to take the risk on a Kimber. Ill make sure to tell the buyer to shoot the rifle quickly, and if somethings wrong with it, to make sure he sends it back to Kimber right away, because sometimes theyre built defectively, and if he doesnt catch it quickly enough hell have to buy a new one.

Remington, Winchester, Ruger, FN, and any number of other firearms companies would have replaced the rifle at no cost as soon as they discovered it was a manufacturing defect. Never again!
    Unread 02-03-2017, 09:27 PM
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,613
    Re: Kimber Rifles - Stay away!
    Stk, too bad about your situation with Kimber. I don't own any, but friends who do say the Ruger Warranty Customer Service has been very prompt and accommodating. These days many reputable manufacturers of all types of goods are cutting back on warranties and customer service. As out President Trump says, sad, so sad. Good luck with a well researched choice to replace the Kimber and thanks for the info.
    Unread 02-03-2017, 11:18 PM
    Join Date: Apr 2015
    Location: West Bend WI.
    Posts: 151
    Re: Kimber Rifles - Stay away!
    That sucks !!! Glad you shared your experience I wish more people on this site would do the same when they have problems with manufactures.
    When buying your next rifle be sure to stay away from Sako!! I have a similar story They do NOT stand behind their product even when they admit it is faulty!
