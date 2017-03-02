|
Kimber Rifles - Stay away!
Buyer beware! Kimber only has a one-year warranty on their guns, and they mean it. I wish I had known that six months ago.
I found out I was being stationed in Colorado this past summer so started looking around for a good elk rifle that the wife could also use and would also work well as a long range, lightweight antelope/deer rifle. I thought I found the rifle when I found a used Kimber 84M classic for sale locally in .270 WSM. It was very lightweight, handled well, had a great piece of wood on it, low round count, and came with the much vaunted one-MOA guarantee! I bought it (and paid a fair but very Kimber-like price for it). First trip to the range with a couple different types of ammo, and it wouldnt cycle out of the magazine without a failure to feed and wouldnt group 3 shots under 3.5 inches at 100 yards. Took it to the range a second time with a third type of ammo and got the same thing. Tried one more time since the season was getting close and I knew if I sent it off I wouldnt get it back in time to hunt with it, but same result. I finally sent it off to Kimber in October. They confirmed receipt and then I heard nothing for over two months. I finally emailed them for an update and got a phone call a day or two later. According to the customer service rep, my rifle was built out-of-spec and thats why it was having all of its issues. To my surprise, he said they were willing to allow me to purchase a new rifle at a discounted price. This is hardly the response I wouldve expected when they admit the rifle was built so defectively it was unusable. I was told that since the rifle was out of warranty that was the best they were able to do, and anyways, they dont make the classic model anymore. The closest thing they make now is the classic select grade. I can have one of those, or another rifle of similar value, if I want it
and if I pay Kimber another $525. Apparently I bought an expensive coupon.
Ill probably give them the money and sell the brand new rifle to someone whos willing to take the risk on a Kimber. Ill make sure to tell the buyer to shoot the rifle quickly, and if somethings wrong with it, to make sure he sends it back to Kimber right away, because sometimes theyre built defectively, and if he doesnt catch it quickly enough hell have to buy a new one.
Remington, Winchester, Ruger, FN, and any number of other firearms companies would have replaced the rifle at no cost as soon as they discovered it was a manufacturing defect. Never again!