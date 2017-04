kimber montana hi ,

new hear on this sight and the information is awesome. i'm thinking about getting a new kimber montana in most likely 30-06 to hunt moose with here in newfoundland canada. looking for a light rifle to carry , got a couple sako's now classic in 30-06 and a deluxe AV in 338win mag . those are getting harder to carry . would consider montana in 338 as well but thinking the recoil would be a little too much.

whats your honest opion on the montana

regards

alan