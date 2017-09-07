Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Kahntrol Solutions 3-Gun Brake
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Kahntrol Solutions 3-Gun Brake
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 08:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 24
Kahntrol Solutions 3-Gun Brake
Anyone have any reviews on this? Looking to put one on my 300 Win Mag.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« ELD-M for hunting | New Defensive Edge Mini Slab brake »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC