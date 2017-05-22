Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears... Quote: Len Backus Originally Posted by ...what would it be?



And why?

The .300 WM remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Loaded it with 215 Berger and you're golden.



Why? Not fancy but it rocks! The .300 WM remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Loaded it with 215 Berger and you're golden.Why? Not fancy but it rocks!



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.