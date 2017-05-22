Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Unread 05-22-2017, 07:07 AM
If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
...what would it be?

And why?
Unread 05-22-2017, 07:57 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Quote:
Originally Posted by Len Backus View Post
...what would it be?

And why?

The .300 WM remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Loaded it with 215 Berger and you're golden.

Why? Not fancy but it rocks!
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:05 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
The .300 WM remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Loaded it with 215 Berger and you're golden.

Why? Not fancy but it rocks!
Sure can't argue or disagree with that that choice or reasoning. I'll stick to the 280AI which can handle anything in lower 48 and do it with about 10% less powder and recoil than most magnums.
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:27 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Either the 7mm rem or .300 win mag.... Can't beat .308 diameter holes in chest cavities !! Plus you can buy anything just about anywhere for either...when stuff gets hard to find for these two time tested warriors our other barrels will be tomato stakes...
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:49 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
I can't say it any better than FEENIX.
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:54 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
The .300 WM remains my go to chambering for antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. Loaded it with 215 Berger and you're golden.

Why? Not fancy but it rocks!
Well, this pretty much started and finished this thread on the first additional post.


Don Dunlap
Unread 05-22-2017, 09:12 AM
Re: If you could pick only one cartridge for all NA game except the big bears...
Quote:
Originally Posted by Frank in the Laurels View Post
Either the 7mm rem or .300 win mag.... Can't beat .308 diameter holes in chest cavities !! Plus you can buy anything just about anywhere for either...when stuff gets hard to find for these two time tested warriors our other barrels will be tomato stakes...
I would choose a 30-06 Ackley for the same reasons. Will shoot standard '06 ammo if needed and bullets from really small to really big.

I use this reasoning only for the zombie apocalypse.

Steve
