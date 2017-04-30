Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Ideal scope for 300 wsm
Ideal scope for 300 wsm
I would like your opinion on what scope to put on my sako finnlight 300 wsm. Currently have a Zeiss 2.5x10x44 conquest.

I don't shoot beyond 500 yards, but want a scope with excellent light transmission and clarity, coating. The Zeiss is pretty good, but it has its limits in low light, rainy conditions

I am also realizing that at 47 my eyes are not as crisp as they once were.

Money really is not consideration.

Thanks everyone!
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
Have you considered a nightforce shv?
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
I've looked at teh night force, but concerned that the cross hairs are too fine. Ill take another look though. Thanks
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
Zeiss HD 3-15
Leupold VX 6 3-18
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
Not shooting past 500 yards, I would go with a scope that enables you to hold over instead of dial if need be. Lots of options out there.

Leupold V6 series with boone and crocket reticle
Leica Magnus series
Swaro z6


All the above make scopes in the 3-15 powerish range that you can also get larger objectives for a little more light gathering. I think they have the option to dial for yardage as well if need be. I would call the above more "hunting" oriented scopes.

You could just go full blown tactical and look at the top level "Alpha" scopes like
the Schmidt and Bender, Tangent Theta, Minox, Hensoldt, Nightforce, etc. Those are all renowned for world class optical clarity. Definitely heavier scopes however, and some if not all traditionally have a 34mm tubes.
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
Zeiss HD 3-15
Leupold VX 6 3-18
Leupold vx6 was gonna be my other suggestion. Leupold and trijicon seem to "look" very bright to my eyes. Leupolds twilight coating, or whatever they call it, seems to really agree with the same tints my eyes see well. Trijicon really has amazing clarity but i have zero experience with their scopes other than looking through them.
Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm
I have a variety of Night Force scopes and my favorite for hunting in the 500 yard range is the NXS 3.5-15x50.
What ever you go with, I would seriously think about a second focal plane scope so when you dial the power down for a up close shot, you can still see the reticle.
