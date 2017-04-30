Re: Ideal scope for 300 wsm Not shooting past 500 yards, I would go with a scope that enables you to hold over instead of dial if need be. Lots of options out there.



Leupold V6 series with boone and crocket reticle

Leica Magnus series

Swaro z6





All the above make scopes in the 3-15 powerish range that you can also get larger objectives for a little more light gathering. I think they have the option to dial for yardage as well if need be. I would call the above more "hunting" oriented scopes.



You could just go full blown tactical and look at the top level "Alpha" scopes like

the Schmidt and Bender, Tangent Theta, Minox, Hensoldt, Nightforce, etc. Those are all renowned for world class optical clarity. Definitely heavier scopes however, and some if not all traditionally have a 34mm tubes.