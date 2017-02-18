Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Idaho Elk/Deer
02-18-2017, 04:39 PM
Idaho Elk/Deer
Idaho elk/deer hunt with 338 Lapua.

Spring Montana BB hunt as well.
02-18-2017, 04:51 PM
Re: Idaho Elk/Deer
great job!!! I myself am heading to Idaho this fall.
