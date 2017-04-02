     close
Ibex outfİter ?
Unread 02-04-2017, 01:59 PM
Ibex outfİter ?
Been thinking of opening a outfiter company as a side bussines and organise hunts in TURKEY for beozar ibex, wild boar, anatolian chamois, red deer and so on. just wanted to know about the intrests of you guys in the USA about hunting hollidays. would you ever want to go on a holliday to hunt game such as ibex ? plus the hunting spot where the World record was broken for the largest ibex is 40 minute drive from Turkeys biggest tourism destination called SİDE / ANTALYA, so the family could stay at the beach resort and enjoy a summer holliday while the guy tracks down his tropy ibex and shoots a few wild boar at night.
there is a few safari companys here in turkey but lm actualy planing to make it a holliday for the whole family instead of the usual airport pick up and to the mountains style of hunts other safaris organise.

lm just wondering about what all you guys think of hunting hollidays overseas ?
    Unread 02-04-2017, 05:05 PM
    Re: Ibex outfİter ?
    I would say now isn't the time for such a venture by any stretch of anyones mind...way to political of an environment right now, very very dangerous for US citizenry to even think about going near any of the Stan's..... I don't think you could get any cooperation in the entire area...
    Unread 02-04-2017, 05:16 PM
    Re: Ibex outfİter ?
    I have hunted overseas a few times. I guess I'm up to 7 times now. My wife accompanied me on 3 of those trips and in fact suggested the one to New Zealand. She has been invited on others and choose not to go. Its always nice when there are activities for the spouse or significant other and kids. It can make it easier to go on a overseas hunt.
    My issue with Turkey is that I have not seen anything reasonable. A few yrs ago I took a Siberian Ibex in Kyrg and paid $4500 for the hunt. Now your looking at around $6500. For a ibex in Turkey the prices I've seen are around double that..... At least from what I have seen. When you get into that $10K plus range then I start to think of Africa. I can take a number of animals for the same $$ for one in Turkey.
    So my big question is what are your prices? Then what is your trophy quality? I could easily be wrong and have been many times in the past. Just my thoughts. Best of luck to you. Bruce
    Unread 02-04-2017, 05:38 PM
    Re: Ibex outfİter ?
    I have hunted overseas a few times. I guess I'm up to 7 times now. My wife accompanied me on 3 of those trips and in fact suggested the one to New Zealand. She has been invited on others and choose not to go. Its always nice when there are activities for the spouse or significant other and kids. It can make it easier to go on a overseas hunt.
    My issue with Turkey is that I have not seen anything reasonable. A few yrs ago I took a Siberian Ibex in Kyrg and paid $4500 for the hunt. Now your looking at around $6500. For a ibex in Turkey the prices I've seen are around double that..... At least from what I have seen. When you get into that $10K plus range then I start to think of Africa. I can take a number of animals for the same $$ for one in Turkey.
    So my big question is what are your prices? Then what is your trophy quality? I could easily be wrong and have been many times in the past. Just my thoughts. Best of luck to you. Bruce
    good poast mate. the cost of prices are what l have been thinking about exactly. the outfitters here pay around 2000 to 3000 dolars for a tag to the goverment and try and sell the hunts to tourists for 10 000+
    so if l were to do this l would be asking reasonable prices similar to the ibex you hunted in Kyrg. The trophy quality is second to none. best of the best. the World record has been broken here for the beozar ibex and have seen trophys much bigger than the World record laying arond some local hunters houses.
    its just a thought. l go hunting for ibex here and know the area and animal behaviour better than any guide in any other outfiter. and l enjoy hunting with friends so it doesnt seem like a too bad idea to hunting with good people and hunt together and find them a good tropy. lm in the tourism bussines already so it not someting that lm not fimilliar too.
    Unread 02-04-2017, 05:43 PM
    Re: Ibex outfİter ?
    I would say now isn't the time for such a venture by any stretch of anyones mind...way to political of an environment right now, very very dangerous for US citizenry to even think about going near any of the Stan's..... I don't think you could get any cooperation in the entire area...
    LOL dont be to afraid of things mate. lm australian and have lived here prety much all my life. Turkey is nothing like what you might think it is. it isnt anything like the middleastern countrys. and the hospitality and friendlynes towards forigners is amazeing. and hey you know what ? all of them seem to like TRUMP..!!! thats because of obamas policys with the PYD l guess. but lets stay away from politics
    Unread 02-04-2017, 09:13 PM
    Re: Ibex outfİter ?
    I worked with some Turks on various occasions when I was stationed in Europe and they were great soldiers, very professional and guys you would be more than happy to have your back in a fight.

    Anytime you travel to parts of the world that are less stable than places like the US, Canada, and Western Europe it's certainly reasonable to have some trepidation, but when doing so for hunting purposes you will rarely find yourself in a place where your safety is seriously in jeopardy.

    I wouldn't worry about AQ or ISIS targeting you while you're in Turkey. The last thing they want to deal with is a bunch of pissed off Turks! When the Turkish gov't has the balls to actually shoot down Russian war planes for intruding on Turkish Air Space you know you're dealing with a gov't and individuals more than willing to take the fight to whomever, wherever necessary.

    Waves, one thing you need to keep in mind if you're going to act as an outfitter is to make sure you have all the bases covered security wise. Knowing the business you're in I would imagine you already have guys on the payroll who can handle it.

    With you being able to provide lodging, meals, transportation through your existing businesses and your connections with the local guides it certainly seems like a natural offshoot.

    The biggest issue from your standpoint I think would just be finding out exactly what it takes to get firearms and ammunition through customs and to be able to streamline the process.
