Re: Ibex outfİter ? Quote: gillettehunter Originally Posted by I have hunted overseas a few times. I guess I'm up to 7 times now. My wife accompanied me on 3 of those trips and in fact suggested the one to New Zealand. She has been invited on others and choose not to go. Its always nice when there are activities for the spouse or significant other and kids. It can make it easier to go on a overseas hunt.

My issue with Turkey is that I have not seen anything reasonable. A few yrs ago I took a Siberian Ibex in Kyrg and paid $4500 for the hunt. Now your looking at around $6500. For a ibex in Turkey the prices I've seen are around double that..... At least from what I have seen. When you get into that $10K plus range then I start to think of Africa. I can take a number of animals for the same $$ for one in Turkey.

So my big question is what are your prices? Then what is your trophy quality? I could easily be wrong and have been many times in the past. Just my thoughts. Best of luck to you. Bruce

so if l were to do this l would be asking reasonable prices similar to the ibex you hunted in Kyrg. The trophy quality is second to none. best of the best. the World record has been broken here for the beozar ibex and have seen trophys much bigger than the World record laying arond some local hunters houses.

lm in the tourism bussines already so it not someting that lm not fimilliar too. good poast mate. the cost of prices are what l have been thinking about exactly. the outfitters here pay around 2000 to 3000 dolars for a tag to the goverment and try and sell the hunts to tourists for 10 000+

