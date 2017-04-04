Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Hunting muzzle brakes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Hunting muzzle brakes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-04-2017, 09:08 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 77
Hunting muzzle brakes
Wanting to put a brake on my new build.
Putting together a lighter weight 300win mag for upcoming elk hunt

I really don't know what I'm looking for / wanting. But here goes with what I THINK I want

*to be contoured to fit the barrel profile
*i don't want something that necessarily reduces the most recoil but it has to make it manageable, but i know I don't want big side ports pointing right back at me deafening me while hunting

I'm not even sure if this is a reasonable option. I may be looking for something totally unimaginable. But the Vais brake seems to fit the bill


All input is welcome, I'm just trying to get this lined out
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-04-2017, 09:46 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,550
Re: Hunting muzzle brakes
Quote:
Originally Posted by fatjake View Post
Wanting to put a brake on my new build.
Putting together a lighter weight 300win mag for upcoming elk hunt

I really don't know what I'm looking for / wanting. But here goes with what I THINK I want

*to be contoured to fit the barrel profile
*i don't want something that necessarily reduces the most recoil but it has to make it manageable, but i know I don't want big side ports pointing right back at me deafening me while hunting

I'm not even sure if this is a reasonable option. I may be looking for something totally unimaginable. But the Vais brake seems to fit the bill




All input is welcome, I'm just trying to get this lined out
Radial brake like the Vais will be my last resort esp. when shooting prone (blowing debris). Ports on the sides is the way to go; all of my .300 WM have varying side discharging ports and the felt recoil is similar to .243s.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-04-2017, 10:10 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 77
Re: Hunting muzzle brakes
Feenix..

Care to share what brand and photos
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-05-2017, 12:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Northern Nevada
Posts: 130
Re: Hunting muzzle brakes
I have yet to shoot a gun with a radial style, similiar to the vias, that I enjoyed. From prone on dirt it is downright miserable. Off a concrete bench it is ok, but I still get a headache from the concussion.

I don't know the names of the side port brakes I have shot other the the jp recoil eliminator, but I have shot several that are very nice. I know one was a badger, but nothing more than that. I have shot a fair amount with a gun sporting the recoil eliminator. Not one you can contour to the barrel and it's kinda strange looking, but the function is pretty impressive.

I have not crossed over to the dark side and put a brake on my own rifle, but I have fought with myself several times especially for my competition gun.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-05-2017, 12:41 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 497
Re: Hunting muzzle brakes
Radial brakes are cheaper to install since they don't need to be indexed. Not a bad choice for smaller barrel contours. But like FEENIX said they suck for shooting prone.

Any muzzle brake is going to make your rifle dangerously loud without hearing protection. If you hunt with a brake just plan on protecting your ears.

Since a 300 Win doesn't have ridiculous amounts of recoil I would consider taking off the brake while hunting. The brake will make your range sessions much more enjoyable and allow you to work up your loads without writhing around in pain. Before going on your hunt just take the brake off, re-zero your rifle, and go hunting.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 280 remington | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:02 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC