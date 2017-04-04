Re: Hunting muzzle brakes I have yet to shoot a gun with a radial style, similiar to the vias, that I enjoyed. From prone on dirt it is downright miserable. Off a concrete bench it is ok, but I still get a headache from the concussion.



I don't know the names of the side port brakes I have shot other the the jp recoil eliminator, but I have shot several that are very nice. I know one was a badger, but nothing more than that. I have shot a fair amount with a gun sporting the recoil eliminator. Not one you can contour to the barrel and it's kinda strange looking, but the function is pretty impressive.



I have not crossed over to the dark side and put a brake on my own rifle, but I have fought with myself several times especially for my competition gun.