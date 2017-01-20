How light is too light...pros n cons?? Ok,mostly interested in hearing the cons of buying/building a liteweight magnum for LRH?

It seems the trend in LRP shooting is relatively heavy rifles and barrels,presumably not only for barrel cooling but also aiming stability and accuracy??

I'm looking at putting together an all around deer/elk/moose hunting rig with the horsepower to make ethical shots on elk at up to 7-800 yards perhaps?

I've pretty much settled on buying a Fierce CT EDGE,and been wrestling with the pros and cons of 7mm RM vs. .300WinMag....then yesterday I visited a local gun shop,and they happened to have a BNIB CT Edge in .300WSM on the rack,for approximately $1000 less then what I'd have to pay to get the exact chambering I thought I wanted(leaning towards 7mm vs .300 winny) and in the exact camo pattern that I thought I wanted(KUIU Vias)......but,I've spent the last 24 hrs reading volumes of info on .300WSM as it was not a cartridge that I had previously considered,and now,not only do I think I can live with it,I'm actually somewhat excited about it......and I can always get the stock dipped to KUIU or hot pink cotton candy for that matter for relatively little money($150?).....and the back order wait time @ Fierce if I order exactly what I want is in the neighbourhood of 18 months plus these days.....soooooo...think I'm just gonna go ahead and buy the .300WSM?



So to make a long story short,before I drop the hammer on buying a $4000+ semi-custom,inventory rifle(new CT Edge here in Canada is now a cpl hundred bucks north of $5k if I want to wait 2yrs for it?)....is there any reason why I should not buy a magnum in a naked rifle that weighs 5.8lbs?

This is a major purchase for me and would be by far the most expensive rifle I've ever owned,I hope to not have any buyers remorse afterwards!!

I'm thinking with scope,sling,muzzle brake,and full mag,the entire rig will come in right around 8lbs??I plan to add a short 2" rail to the forestock to facilitate using a QD mount Atlas bipod on occasion?

Annnnddddd go......unless yer gonna try to talk me out of this,lol. ;)