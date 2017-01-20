     close
How light is too light...pros n cons??
01-20-2017, 04:01 PM
How light is too light...pros n cons??
Ok,mostly interested in hearing the cons of buying/building a liteweight magnum for LRH?
It seems the trend in LRP shooting is relatively heavy rifles and barrels,presumably not only for barrel cooling but also aiming stability and accuracy??
I'm looking at putting together an all around deer/elk/moose hunting rig with the horsepower to make ethical shots on elk at up to 7-800 yards perhaps?
I've pretty much settled on buying a Fierce CT EDGE,and been wrestling with the pros and cons of 7mm RM vs. .300WinMag....then yesterday I visited a local gun shop,and they happened to have a BNIB CT Edge in .300WSM on the rack,for approximately $1000 less then what I'd have to pay to get the exact chambering I thought I wanted(leaning towards 7mm vs .300 winny) and in the exact camo pattern that I thought I wanted(KUIU Vias)......but,I've spent the last 24 hrs reading volumes of info on .300WSM as it was not a cartridge that I had previously considered,and now,not only do I think I can live with it,I'm actually somewhat excited about it......and I can always get the stock dipped to KUIU or hot pink cotton candy for that matter for relatively little money($150?).....and the back order wait time @ Fierce if I order exactly what I want is in the neighbourhood of 18 months plus these days.....soooooo...think I'm just gonna go ahead and buy the .300WSM?

So to make a long story short,before I drop the hammer on buying a $4000+ semi-custom,inventory rifle(new CT Edge here in Canada is now a cpl hundred bucks north of $5k if I want to wait 2yrs for it?)....is there any reason why I should not buy a magnum in a naked rifle that weighs 5.8lbs?
This is a major purchase for me and would be by far the most expensive rifle I've ever owned,I hope to not have any buyers remorse afterwards!!
I'm thinking with scope,sling,muzzle brake,and full mag,the entire rig will come in right around 8lbs??I plan to add a short 2" rail to the forestock to facilitate using a QD mount Atlas bipod on occasion?
Annnnddddd go......unless yer gonna try to talk me out of this,lol. ;)
    01-20-2017, 04:11 PM
    Re: How light is too light...pros n cons??
    .300WSM is nearly identical to a .300WM performance wise. Great cartridge.

    The 5.8# rifle is going to be light, and recoil won't be pleasurable. Add a good muzzle brake, and by the time you put a good scope, rings, base on it, a sling, and ammo, you will be at 8#. It will be manageable. But light rifles are not as easy to shoot well at longer ranges. But to carry...amazing.

    I have a 14+# .300RUM that shoots lights out. But it is not a fun gun to pack all over deep canyons and steep mountains. I also have a 9.5# 7RM with a brake that is my carry rifle. Not too heavy to be a shoulder breaker, but not so light it is difficult to shoot well.

    Please, put some good glass on that rifle though. No use spending $4k+ and putting a $500 optic on it.
    01-20-2017, 04:58 PM
    Re: How light is too light...pros n cons??
    With your LR being 7-800 yds, it should be doable.
    Definitely not your average LR rig.
    The WSM will be plenty of horsepower and with a good brake should be shootable at LR.
    The weight worries me but 7-800 isn't that far.
    If you are an experienced LRH guy then it MIGHT work.
    If you are new to the arena, it might be smarter to go with a traditional well proven ie 11lb rig.
    If you can shoot .5MOA with it, which any gun running $4k should be a minimum, then it could work for you.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    01-20-2017, 05:17 PM
    Re: How light is too light...pros n cons??
    Please, put some good glass on that rifle though. No use spending $4k+ and putting a $500 optic on it.
    I already have a never mounted/BNIB PST 4-16x50 FFP,EBR1 MRAD that I bought for another project and never used.Its 23 ounces,so should help add a bit of heft and get me up around that 8lb mark all in?
    I'm just not certain if I want a turret style scope on what will essentially be an all around hunting rig with typical shots from well under 100y in the bush to potential shots at elk/deer/sheep out to 700ish(?) vs a dedicated LRP rifle?Im kinda thinking of
    going to a more simplified optic with a BDC to get me to 5-600y(?) calibrated at the highest magnification.....then backing off on the mag a bit to predetermine drop values at lower settings.
    ie;I'm kinda looking at something like a Vortex HS 2.5-10x with BDC,which I think should get me to 600ish(?)......then back off to maybe 6x or so(?) and see where that lands me using the BD. in 2fp??
