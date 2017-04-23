Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Hornady Eldx 7mm rem mag
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Hornady Eldx 7mm rem mag
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-23-2017, 05:21 PM
Summa724
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 50
Hornady Eldx 7mm rem mag
Hey guys.
Anyone shooting deer and elk 0-600 yards with the 162 grain eldx out of a 7mm rem mag ?
What's the verdict?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Knockdown power myths
|
tall target test
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:52 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC