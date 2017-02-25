I am just wondering what you are all using for homemade steel targets? I know you can buy them, but that's no fun. I saw a video of a guy using a farm disc so I think I might try that. Have welder, can fabricate. I also have read not to use mild steel as it can fragment too much.
I shot mild steel targets for a long time.1/2 plate.but now only have reg steel on one target at 958 yards. It has taken many rounds from big 7s,300,and 338 imp. It looks like hammered hen **** but works.But have progressed to ar 400 1/2 plate for all my targets from 280 yards to 1400 and every where in between and am very happy with it.the mild steel wouldn't hold up much below 800 yes with my setups. I do have a disk blade set up I use for mile shots but wouldn't use it much closer than 1200 yds. Just my thoughts.I think a 4x8 sheet of ar 400 cost me around 400-450 bucks and I just plasma cut targets and hang them on t posts works great.
If you have a construction company or implement dealer nearby I would try to get there used cutting edges off of road graders or front end loaders. I shot used bits off a front end loader with my 338 edge and it just smiles and keeps on swinging.
I've used a lot of discs over the years as well as maintainer blades. If you are using any sort of other scrap that's flat I'd strongly suggest mounting it at an angle to deflect the bullets down towards the ground and to help avoid shooting through it.
