Re: Hey 6.5 guys I shoot a 260 with 140 gr Amax at 2800fps. I don't have a ton of LR hunting experience with this rifle but I shot an antelope at 934 yards two years ago and it went right down. I have seen others shooting a Berger kill many antelope out to about 400 yards no problem. A friend shoots a 6.5-284 with the 140 at 2900 and he has shot some deer out to 6-7 with no problem. Given the high SD of the .264 bullets I think you would be fine out to 500 or so on deer. You should get your speed and run the numbers for sure.