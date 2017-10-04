Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hey 6.5 guys
Have an invite for deer and chamoix in NEW ZEALAND. I believe my husky 6.5 swede mauser is gonna take the flight with me. I have been shooting 140 game kings and 140 sst's with fantastic results as far as accuracy .25 moa or better! @ 2650fps (book) I have not fired on game at more than 350yards . The ph says 500 yard shots on deer and chamoix all day. I see the bergers vld's have a .612 bc . Wont be headed down under for months so i have load development and practice time. If any of the experienced 6.5 long range hunters would care to share their thoughts , i would greatly appreciate it.
First things first, chronograph your load.
77" coues buck, last day 571 yards. .257 Wby. 115 VLD
I hear you and thank you so much for replying. the book latest nosler actually has me at 100 feet over what I stated , I do have a new chronograph that I intend to test this load with next week.
I shoot a 260 with 140 gr Amax at 2800fps. I don't have a ton of LR hunting experience with this rifle but I shot an antelope at 934 yards two years ago and it went right down. I have seen others shooting a Berger kill many antelope out to about 400 yards no problem. A friend shoots a 6.5-284 with the 140 at 2900 and he has shot some deer out to 6-7 with no problem. Given the high SD of the .264 bullets I think you would be fine out to 500 or so on deer. You should get your speed and run the numbers for sure.
