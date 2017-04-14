Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Help setting up wife's new gun
  #1  
Unread 04-14-2017, 08:19 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Northern maine
Posts: 245
Help setting up wife's new gun
Ok I got her the tikka light 300 win mag
I'm putting a muzzle break on it now
She has never shot past 100 yards
I'm not going to push her but I want to buy things one time also.
I'm looking at a vortex viper gen. 2 in
6-25x50 mm ffp
3-15 x44mm ffp
I don't see her shooting at game past 300-400 yards (big northern deer 300 lb on the Hoof ). But targets out to 600-700 yards
I'm thinking 165 grain Barnes 3250 or more fps dead on 200 drop 5 inches at 300 . For hunting at first .but go with the smaller scope ?
But what if she likes it and wants to shoot longer ? Do I go with bigger scope ?
6-24 power when a deer steps out at 50 yards is tuff . I shot on last year at 40 yards with my scope at 6-24x50 amg . And it was moving fast . It sucked. Or do I go with 210 grain and a drop chart to 600 ?
  #2  
Unread 04-14-2017, 08:28 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 674
Re: Help setting up wife's new gun
Do you hunt in any areas which have lots of trees or brush? You would want the lower magnification for that.
  #3  
Unread 04-14-2017, 08:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Northern maine
Posts: 245
Re: Help setting up wife's new gun
Well yea eathere thick brush or in a clear cut or on a power line .
That's what's killing me lol ? Becouse there is only 100 separating the two scopes.
  #4  
Unread 04-14-2017, 10:21 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 520
Re: Help setting up wife's new gun
I shoot a 3-15 scope out to 800 yards without issue. Would I like a little more magnification at times? yes. But I love that I can crank it down to 3 for short range shooting when needed. That is the way I would go.
  #5  
Unread 04-15-2017, 01:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Jackson Hole, WY
Posts: 336
Re: Help setting up wife's new gun
10X is sufficient to get to 1000 yards. It has been my experience that newer shooters struggle when on higher power because of how much the scope bounces if you aren't completely still. I think the 3-15 would be ideal. I'm also a big fan of the 200+ grain bullets.
