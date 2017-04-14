Help setting up wife's new gun Ok I got her the tikka light 300 win mag

I'm putting a muzzle break on it now

She has never shot past 100 yards

I'm not going to push her but I want to buy things one time also.

I'm looking at a vortex viper gen. 2 in

6-25x50 mm ffp

3-15 x44mm ffp

I don't see her shooting at game past 300-400 yards (big northern deer 300 lb on the Hoof ). But targets out to 600-700 yards

I'm thinking 165 grain Barnes 3250 or more fps dead on 200 drop 5 inches at 300 . For hunting at first .but go with the smaller scope ?

But what if she likes it and wants to shoot longer ? Do I go with bigger scope ?

6-24 power when a deer steps out at 50 yards is tuff . I shot on last year at 40 yards with my scope at 6-24x50 amg . And it was moving fast . It sucked. Or do I go with 210 grain and a drop chart to 600 ?