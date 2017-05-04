Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Help please! 7 Dakota/160AB powder choices
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Help please! 7 Dakota/160AB powder choices
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 11:58 AM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 2,823
Help please! 7 Dakota/160AB powder choices
Favorite powders for the 160 Accubond in the 7mm Dakota?
I have never shot this light of a bullet in my Dak's and could use the insight of those who have them.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 300 weatherby | 7mm Mag accuracy load help? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC