HELP NEEDED W/Hornady ELD-X Loads 270WSM
HELP NEEDED W/Hornady ELD-X Loads 270WSM
Hi guys, new to the 270WSM. I've been very interested in the 145gr ELD-X for an Elk/Mule deer load. Any one have experience with the ELD-X on big game? Any one have some loads for this bullet in the 270WSM? Im shooting a Savage 116 FCSS 24" 1in10 twist.
Re: HELP NEEDED W/Hornady ELD-X Loads 270WSM
Hey bud

First I'll always advise doing a full OCW test whenever working with any new load. It provides the best chance at finding the best load in my opinion.

Regarding your bullet, I've never taken a 270 hunting before but last season I did shoot a black tail deer at about 250yards with a .308 178gr eldx. The deer did go down after staggering ten yards or so, so ultimately the bullet did what it had to do.

Fortunately for me black tail are like 125-130 living because when I gutted the deer out I found the bullet in two pieces, core and jacket. It had shredded one lung, and poked a hole in the heart.

I'm given to understand this is an issue because the bullet isn't bonded. I'll probably use the bullet next year too, but I don't think I'd try it on game larger or tougher than black tail deer.

Sample of one but I've heard this happened to others too.
Best of luck
