Help needed for New build for my Son For some time I have been considering building my son a new rifle for hunting and long range shooting. He has been shooting a .243 for about 5 years and shoots it very well. He is 14 and has slowly extended his range. He wants to start putting in for Elk tags next year, so in my opinion it is time to step up to something bigger. He has shown a tendency to be a little recoil shy. It has gotten better over the last couple of years, but I still want to be cautious. I have a couple of options to build off of. I have a Rem 700 SA with a standard bolt face. For this I could go 7-08 or 308. I have a Win 70 SA push feed with a magnum bolt face. I could go with a 7SAUM, 270wsm with good muzzle brake. Or he is currently shooting a Tikka T3 .243. I could change out the bolt stop, have it rebarreld, and go with a 6.5x55 or 280 rem (with a brake) or any long action non-magnum. I know all of the mentioned calibers/casings would do fine for elk at modest ranges, but would like to hear some experience with young shooters and recommendations. Thanks in advance!