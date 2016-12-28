Re: Help me decide The only sensible in between a 6.5 and 300 would be a 7mm. IMHO the two overlap a lot anyway. A big 7 will nearly run with a 300 anyway. With currently available brass I would guess the 280AI or 28 Nosler would be the cats meow or if you can score the brass a 7SAUM on a LA would be great also. I just built a 7SAUM on a LA platform that is running 175 ELD-X at 3050.

Personally I think a big 338 would be a better buy since you have the lower end covered 100% anyway but that wasn't your question.

