12-28-2016, 04:26 PM
Help me decide
I'm wanting a new rifle for next deer/elk season. I would like to have something to fill the gap between my 260rem and 300wm. I would like it to weigh less than 9lbs scoped. It'll most likely be built off of a 700 action. What stock, barrel and caliber would y'all suggest?
    12-28-2016, 05:44 PM
    Re: Help me decide
    Originally Posted by shooter7
    I'm wanting a new rifle for next deer/elk season. I would like to have something to fill the gap between my 260rem and 300wm. I would like it to weigh less than 9lbs scoped. It'll most likely be built off of a 700 action. What stock, barrel and caliber would y'all suggest?
    Caliber: .280 Ackley Improved
    Stock: HS Precision or Manners
    Barrel: Bartlein #4 fluted 26" finished length 1:8 twist.
    12-28-2016, 06:35 PM
    Re: Help me decide
    How about a 6.5 SAUM 4S? That is what I just did. Having one built by Lane Precision Rifle.
    12-28-2016, 06:41 PM
    Re: Help me decide
    The only sensible in between a 6.5 and 300 would be a 7mm. IMHO the two overlap a lot anyway. A big 7 will nearly run with a 300 anyway. With currently available brass I would guess the 280AI or 28 Nosler would be the cats meow or if you can score the brass a 7SAUM on a LA would be great also. I just built a 7SAUM on a LA platform that is running 175 ELD-X at 3050.
    Personally I think a big 338 would be a better buy since you have the lower end covered 100% anyway but that wasn't your question.
    12-28-2016, 08:31 PM
    Re: Help me decide
    7mmSS Ti 700 26" carbon wrapped barrel 8tw for the 195's or 9tw 5R for 180's and smaller. I like wood over plastic for stocks so a Boyds thumbhole varmint (the sporter will not work for the carbon barrels dia) Glass high end lightweight March, 2.5-25x42sfp, 3-24x42. Mid level Leopold 3-18x44 Greybull'sLeopold 4-14 NF NXS 2.5-10x42. Low end NF SHV2.5-10x42. Honorable mention Huskamaw 4-16x42 Bushnell is making some outstanding optics.
    If Optic weight can be more than 30oz there are alot of options but in lighter weight pkgs options are somewhat limited
