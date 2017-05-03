help deciding what to do with rifles OK, let's start with a partial inventory of my rifles:



Bolt 6.5x55 with 28" barrel

Bolt 6.5x55 with 24" barrel

Bolt 300 WSM 24" barrel

Bolt 358 Win 20" barrel

AR10 7mm-08 24" barrel

AR10 358 Win 20" barrel

a few 243 hunting rifles

multiple 300AAC and 223 AR15's



Here is what I have to work with:



Savage SA receiver

AR15 receiver set

AR10 receiver set



My dilemma:

I have an AR15 receiver set that I want to do something special with. Possibly a 6.5 Grendel or 6mmAR. I really don't see a point in a long range 24" barrel 223. The Savage SA I was thinking about building a 308 with a 20-24" barrel. I do not own a 308 and have never been in love with the round, but maybe it's time. I considered a 6.5 Creedmoor but it isn't going to do anything I can't do with the 6.5x55. If I go 308 on the Savage receiver, I may build a 24" 260 or 6.5CM AR10 and sell off my 7mm-08 barrel and rebuild it as a 20" 308. I can't see having a 6.5 variant and a 7mm-08 AR10. There will be more variance between the 6.5 and 308 and 358. What do y'all think would be the best variations to go with.