Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06

That said, I am a 700 man. They're probably worth about the same money, and from that one very vague picture that old Sendero SF looks pretty clean in the flutes and letters (no surface rust or any marks or knicks in the fluting or lettering). It looks to have been well-kept.



Do you have anymore pics of the Sendero to judge it's condition?



Also, you said "don't judge me" when talking about how far you've shot game... This is a LONG RANGE hunting forum. If someone judges your ethics on how far you shoot game on here, they're probably the ones on the wrong forum. Those are solid old Steyrs...Sold a few of them at the gun store back in the day. Nothing but happy customers with every Steyr we ever sold, regardless of model.That said, I am a 700 man. They're probably worth about the same money, and from that one very vague picture that old Sendero SF looks pretty clean in the flutes and letters (no surface rust or any marks or knicks in the fluting or lettering). It looks to have been well-kept.Do you have anymore pics of the Sendero to judge it's condition?Also, you said "don't judge me" when talking about how far you've shot game... This is a LONG RANGE hunting forum. If someone judges your ethics on how far you shoot game on here, they're probably the ones on the wrong forum.

