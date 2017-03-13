Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06
Unread 03-13-2017, 10:19 PM
Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06
I have a really nice Steyr Model M Pro 30-06 with double set triggers, couple of Steyr mags, 1" and 30mm rings, and a couple more little things. I like it because it's a classic old-school shooter. I liken it to a SSG on steroids.
A local guy has offered me a 300 WinMag Sendero SF for a very reasonable price. As much as I like my 30-06s, I like my 300 WinMags more. I currently have a 300 WinMag in an old Model 70 XTR in a McMillan Classic Featherweight stock. It's a kick-ass rifle and I've take elk with it at stupid distances. (I know, that just proves I shoot okay but don't hunt very well.)
My budget and collection only has room for one of these two. I know Senderos are a dime a dozen, but this one would do do everything and more than the solid Steyr.
Anyone willing to tell me why I shouldn't move to the Sendero? Thanks
Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06-k-copy-2-.jpg   Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06-sendero.png  

Unread 03-13-2017, 10:45 PM
Re: Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06
Those are solid old Steyrs...Sold a few of them at the gun store back in the day. Nothing but happy customers with every Steyr we ever sold, regardless of model.

That said, I am a 700 man. They're probably worth about the same money, and from that one very vague picture that old Sendero SF looks pretty clean in the flutes and letters (no surface rust or any marks or knicks in the fluting or lettering). It looks to have been well-kept.

Do you have anymore pics of the Sendero to judge it's condition?

Also, you said "don't judge me" when talking about how far you've shot game... This is a LONG RANGE hunting forum. If someone judges your ethics on how far you shoot game on here, they're probably the ones on the wrong forum.
Unread 03-14-2017, 12:42 AM
Re: Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06
The "old Sendero SF" is pretty much as-new, with not much use and less than 60 rounds down the tube. And even if the truth is being stretched and it's twice that, no big deal.
And I didn't say "don't judge me". But elk are as big as a barn door, even at great distance. ��
And thanks for your input. It's appreciated.
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:28 AM
Re: Help 300WM Sendero or Steyr Model M Pro 30-06
I've got 3 of those "old Sendero SF's" (2 customs with blueprinted actions, Ackley chambers, and hand-lapped barrels with lathe-cut target crowns, and one untouched original 7mm STW that I bought new in 2002 that's still going strong)... So, there was no insult meant. They have always been, and always will be my favorite Sendero model.

I was also just stating that when you said "stupid distances" that nobody here should be judging you on shot distance, provided you're not shooting beyond your skill set, or beyond your rifle's capabilities.
