     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Hard bolt closing
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Hard bolt closing
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-24-2016, 06:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Victoria ,Texas
Posts: 101
Hard bolt closing
Never had this problem factory remington 700 Lss in 270 brand new never fired till me using Hornaday Superformance 130 GMX the bolt is hard to close and sometimes hard to open like an over pressure round and scattering shots no consistency
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Hard bolt closing-20161217_174627.jpg   Hard bolt closing-20161217_174848.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-24-2016, 07:13 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,357
    Re: Hard bolt closing
    Sounds like you need to have the headspace checked. Sounds like the chamber could have been bored a couple thousandths too short. Probably just needs a quick chamber cleanup. Most factory-cut chambers are far from perfect. You could always go ahead an have the chamber cleaned up (bored) with a .270 Ackley Improved reamer instead of a regular .270 Win. Better chance of getting a good shooting chamber if you clean it up with an AI reamer, as it removed as much of the factory chamber as possible to allow you to cut a true, straight, and properly-spec'd chamber. Probably won't cost you any extra to have done, but you gain some velocity from the added capacity.
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-24-2016, 07:50 PM
    ATH ATH is offline
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2003
    Location: Lizton, IN
    Posts: 764
    Re: Hard bolt closing
    Your brass looks to tell the story. Something is wrong with the chambering. Warranty work is in order, or a new tube, depending where you are at with it.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-24-2016, 07:54 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2014
    Location: North Carolina
    Posts: 886
    Re: Hard bolt closing
    You definately have a chamber issue. Don't shoot anymore and send it back.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-24-2016, 10:16 PM
    Official LRH Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2011
    Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
    Posts: 7,457
    Re: Hard bolt closing
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Rick Richard View Post
    You definately have a chamber issue. Don't shoot anymore and send it back.
    Ditto, this isn't likely to end well if you keep shooting it.
    __________________
    Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 12:49 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,525
    Re: Hard bolt closing
    69, a hunting friend had the same short chamber with his 700 25-06. Sent it back and received a new barreled rifle. We had loaded manual spec length rounds and they were like yours, hard to close the bolt. Tried factory ammo and same result. Way short. Good luck
    By the way, my family originated near Cuero and Victoria, Tx. a couple hundred years ago.
    __________________
    No apology for liking Weatherbys
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 338 Edge On the Edge | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC