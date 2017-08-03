Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


GS HV bullet for big game?
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 12:02 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: california
Posts: 9
GS HV bullet for big game?
Hello,

I'm tired of browsing website for experiences with GS HV bullets. I'm looking at GS HV 177 grain for a 300 mag to replace the 215 bergers for CA lead free plan. Looking for something better than Barnes LRX 175 and CEB 180 lazer. Bergers been wonderful for big game from ~40 yard to ~980 yard.

Any long range success with HV bullets?
  #2  
Unread 03-08-2017, 12:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,457
Re: GS HV bullet for big game?
You might also want to check out Hammer Bullets and Perigrine Bullets offerings too.
  #3  
Unread 03-08-2017, 01:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: california
Posts: 9
Re: GS HV bullet for big game?
Ok, any long range success stories with hammer or peregrine up to 30 caliber?

Distance range 600 to 1000 yards.
