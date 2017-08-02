Grooping question

then l fired a nother 4 shot groop but this groop seemed strange to me because the 4 shot groop was around an inch that had 2 bullets go through the saim and a nother on top and a nother on the bottom of them. so it was pretty much a vertical groop. it seemed strange to me to see a almost perfectly vertical groop line.

can something cause this vertical grooping ? l use factory ammo ( power-shock ) so l thought maybe the 2 rounds that landed high and low had diferent amount of powder than the 2 bullets that impacted in the saim hole there fore haveing diferent velocities ? l was shooting in to the wind so maybe it was the wind messing around ? hotter barrel than my first groop ? the ammo l used was about 5 years old thats why l went to the range to finish them off. maybe its that ?

just want to learn some things from some of you serious target shooters WHO know about there groops as l dont target shoot, l only hunt, only time l shoot groops is when sighting in my rifle



thanks in advance for the replies ok so l cleened my rifle and went to the range. shot 1 round out of the cleen bore to mark a point of aim on the target. then fired a 3 shot groop from a 100 yards. the groop was tight about half an inch wich 2 bullets went through the saim hole.then l fired a nother 4 shot groop but this groop seemed strange to mebecause the 4 shot groop was around an inch that had 2 bullets go through the saim and a nother on top and a nother on the bottom of them. so it was pretty much a vertical groop. it seemed strange to me to see a almost perfectly vertical groop line.can something cause this vertical grooping ? l use factory ammo ( power-shock ) so l thought maybe the 2 rounds that landed high and low had diferent amount of powder than the 2 bullets that impacted in the saim hole there fore haveing diferent velocities ? l was shooting in to the wind so maybe it was the wind messing around ? hotter barrel than my first groop ? the ammo l used was about 5 years old thats why l went to the range to finish them off. maybe its that ?just want to learn some things from some of you serious target shooters WHO know about there groops as l dont target shoot, l only hunt, only time l shoot groops is when sighting in my riflethanks in advance for the replies

__________________