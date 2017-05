Fun range day with the family.



Seen that the gun shop was selling those battle ship targets and the kid had to have them. So drug the wife and kids out to play for the afternoon. The middle kids first time trying to actually hit the targets which was fun and the wife took down our oldest and go way to cocky so I had to take hew down a notch or two.It was fun and a great time for all.