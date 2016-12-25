     close
FOUND: My Ideal Mountain Rifle
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 11:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 688
FOUND: My Ideal Mountain Rifle
As geezerhood creeps up on me I realize I can no longer ski 100 miles in two days as I did in 1982 in the Canadian Ski Marathon or do a bike training day of 100 miles in 5 hours. Today that takes 5 1/2 hours - on a flat road.

But hey, I still am in pretty decent shape - for a geezer. Still backpacking at high altitudes and skiing at over 8,000 ft.

So I wanted the following in my lightweight mountain rifle:
1. titanium action
2. 3 lug bolt
3. carbon fiber wrapped barrel
4. carbon fiber stock

The only titanium long action (for .300 Win. mag.) with 3 lugs that I know of is a Fierce Arms action. AND it is a controlled feed action, even rarer in 3 lug actions. In fact it is the only controlled feed 3 lug action I've ever found.

But trying to fit that fatter barrel into a nice McMillen Edge carbon fiber stock would ruin the forearm stiffness if I opened up.

So I've decided I'm just going to get a Fierce Arms Ti Edge rifle, carbon fiber stock and CF wrapped barrel. Heck, it has everything I want and if anything goes wrong there is only one company responsible.

With a "custom" rifle, once it's assembled of parts from various manufacturers if, for example, it doesn't feed properly the gunsmith can point a finger at the action maker who will point a finger at the stock maker, etc., etc.

So that's how I'm going to get everything I want in a rifle that will weigh a bit less than 6 pounds. And all the major parts are made by the same company, a company that offers a 1/2 MOA accuracy guarantee. As a hand loader I can load to that degree of accuracy as long as the rifle can do it. Plus the new factory Hornady ELD-X ammo shoots that well in many rifles according to people on the 6.5 Creedmoor site.

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
    Unread 12-26-2016, 12:05 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2008
    Location: SW Montana
    Posts: 5,575
    Re: FOUND: My Ideal Mountain Rifle
    Good luck, it's not one company your working with in reality, if you need anything real you will have to deal with the Canadian side of things, took me better than three months to get the specs for the action tenon, the American side has no clue as to how they work just that they can sell them. It's sometimes a control round feed sometimes not, bolt cycle needs a lot of polishing to make the bolt lift smooth not jerky. If you get a staggerfeed box the bottom of the lugs needs really worked over as they catch steep shoulder cases and stalls the bolt or significantly gouges the case, the box will need fine tuned or the cases will not pop up to feed after being pushed down the the lugs though I think they have changed to a center feed on some.
    "Pain is weakness leaving your body"
