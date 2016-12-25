FOUND: My Ideal Mountain Rifle As geezerhood creeps up on me I realize I can no longer ski 100 miles in two days as I did in 1982 in the Canadian Ski Marathon or do a bike training day of 100 miles in 5 hours. Today that takes 5 1/2 hours - on a flat road.



But hey, I still am in pretty decent shape - for a geezer. Still backpacking at high altitudes and skiing at over 8,000 ft.



So I wanted the following in my lightweight mountain rifle:

1. titanium action

2. 3 lug bolt

3. carbon fiber wrapped barrel

4. carbon fiber stock



The only titanium long action (for .300 Win. mag.) with 3 lugs that I know of is a Fierce Arms action. AND it is a controlled feed action, even rarer in 3 lug actions. In fact it is the only controlled feed 3 lug action I've ever found.



But trying to fit that fatter barrel into a nice McMillen Edge carbon fiber stock would ruin the forearm stiffness if I opened up.



So I've decided I'm just going to get a Fierce Arms Ti Edge rifle, carbon fiber stock and CF wrapped barrel. Heck, it has everything I want and if anything goes wrong there is only one company responsible.



With a "custom" rifle, once it's assembled of parts from various manufacturers if, for example, it doesn't feed properly the gunsmith can point a finger at the action maker who will point a finger at the stock maker, etc., etc.



So that's how I'm going to get everything I want in a rifle that will weigh a bit less than 6 pounds. And all the major parts are made by the same company, a company that offers a 1/2 MOA accuracy guarantee. As a hand loader I can load to that degree of accuracy as long as the rifle can do it. Plus the new factory Hornady ELD-X ammo shoots that well in many rifles according to people on the 6.5 Creedmoor site.



Eric B.

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."