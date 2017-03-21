Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 12:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hamilton, Montana
Posts: 164
FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
I'm finding that in some of my rifles I seem to get better LR (800 yds +) groups with just doing neck sizing. I recently read a thread where some seem to have good results with neck sizing only until the fired brass no longer fits into the chamber (4-6 firings)....at which point the reloader then needs bump the shoulder back . I have also noticed that I have to reduce the powder charge by about 1% on options 1 and 2 below especially option 1.

So the question is.... what are the advantages to:
1. neck sizing only as long as one can still close the bolt with reasonable effort.
2. FL sizing, but only bumping the shoulder back .001 each time OR
3. FL sizing to SAAMI spec each time (except the neck)

Assume on all options that bushings are used on necks to get .001 to .002 bullet tension. I generally use Norma and Nosler brass. Calibers are 6XC, 6.5 Rem Mag., 7 Rem Mag and 7 RUM.

Thanks
Jerry
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-21-2017, 01:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 476
Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
I would avoid option #3 if possible. It will work the brass more than necessary and result in 2 things: More case trimming required, and fewer firings before case head separation.

The advantages to #1 are:

Brass fits chamber more closely.
Least amount of working the brass.

Advantages to #2 are:

More consistency across all firings since shoulder is bumped every time.
More reliable and consistent chambering of cartridges.

With match quality chambers and proper FL sizing you are not working the brass very much. This is my preferred method. A lot of factory chambers are more roomy though, and you might see greater benefits from neck sizing. I would do what works for you.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-21-2017, 04:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Hamilton, Montana
Posts: 164
Re: FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump?
Quote:
Originally Posted by el matador View Post
I would avoid option #3 if possible. It will work the brass more than necessary and result in 2 things: More case trimming required, and fewer firings before case head separation.

The advantages to #1 are:

Brass fits chamber more closely.
Least amount of working the brass.

Advantages to #2 are:

More consistency across all firings since shoulder is bumped every time.
More reliable and consistent chambering of cartridges.

With match quality chambers and proper FL sizing you are not working the brass very much. This is my preferred method. A lot of factory chambers are more roomy though, and you might see greater benefits from neck sizing. I would do what works for you.

thanks
unfortunately I'm not sure I have "match" quality chambers....maybe on the XC and the RUM...how does one know?
Also, does option 1 result in the neck thickening quicker than option 2? seems like I read that in another thread
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Rebarreling Question | Lets see your berger kills! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC