FL size, neck size only or .001 shoulder bump? I'm finding that in some of my rifles I seem to get better LR (800 yds +) groups with just doing neck sizing. I recently read a thread where some seem to have good results with neck sizing only until the fired brass no longer fits into the chamber (4-6 firings)....at which point the reloader then needs bump the shoulder back . I have also noticed that I have to reduce the powder charge by about 1% on options 1 and 2 below especially option 1.



So the question is.... what are the advantages to:

1. neck sizing only as long as one can still close the bolt with reasonable effort.

2. FL sizing, but only bumping the shoulder back .001 each time OR

3. FL sizing to SAAMI spec each time (except the neck)



Assume on all options that bushings are used on necks to get .001 to .002 bullet tension. I generally use Norma and Nosler brass. Calibers are 6XC, 6.5 Rem Mag., 7 Rem Mag and 7 RUM.



Thanks

Jerry