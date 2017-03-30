Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


First shot hits
03-30-2017, 12:31 PM
First shot hits
Lets talk about what it actually takes to make first round impacts. Lets assume the shooter has an accurate rifle, all setup and ready to rock and roll. I see a ton of threads on hear about what caliber this and what bullet that, but not enough about what it takes to make a first round hunting situation vital hit.
I will list a few things off, let us see how the list grows, and changes.
#1 Range how far away is the target
#2 wind speed and direction
#3 shot angle
#4 Altitude
#5 barometric pressure
#6 temperature
#7 humidity
lets also talk about the different ways we can gather the information, and how to manage this data, So we can calculate the correction in a timely manner.
03-30-2017, 12:44 PM
Re: First shot hits
P.E.A.R.L.
Parallax
Environment (wind, temp, pressure)
Angle
Range
Level
03-30-2017, 02:32 PM
Re: First shot hits
LEVEL! very important one

Ok Snook how do you gather and manage that?
