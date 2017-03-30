First shot hits Lets talk about what it actually takes to make first round impacts. Lets assume the shooter has an accurate rifle, all setup and ready to rock and roll. I see a ton of threads on hear about what caliber this and what bullet that, but not enough about what it takes to make a first round hunting situation vital hit.

I will list a few things off, let us see how the list grows, and changes.

#1 Range how far away is the target

#2 wind speed and direction

#3 shot angle

#4 Altitude

#5 barometric pressure

#6 temperature

#7 humidity

lets also talk about the different ways we can gather the information, and how to manage this data, So we can calculate the correction in a timely manner.