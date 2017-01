First Savage build 260 rem Just got done with my rifle and so far I'm pretty happy him with it.



Savage long action flat top

Criterion lite varmint 24" barrel in 260 rem match

Boyd's pro varmint stock

Fluted bolt and bigger bolt handle

Stock trigger lighten to 2.5 pounds



I shot factory Nosler 120 grain bullets to break in the barrel before I start load development. Shots are at 100 yards off a bipod, it shows potential so I'm happy.