First kill over 400 yards
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 09:43 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 18
First kill over 400 yards
I know it's not long range to a lot of ya'll but it's my first kill at 430 yards.

Savage LRH 6.5-284 norma
Berger VLD Hunting 140
Weaver Tactical 4-20x50

One shot.
    •   #2  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 09:44 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 18
    Re: First kill over 400 yards
    It would be great if the picture wouldn't have rotated...
      #3  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 09:54 AM
    Official LRH Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2007
    Location: Montana
    Posts: 2,641
    Re: First kill over 400 yards
    Nice job. Long range is what you think it is. 430y is a long shot.

    Steve
      #4  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 11:51 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,112
    Re: First kill over 400 yards
    Like this? Ditto for what Steve said. One shot, one kill at 400 yards is something to be proud of. Congrats.
      #5  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 11:51 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2015
    Posts: 18
    Re: First kill over 400 yards
    Yes! Thank you
      #6  
    Unread 12-28-2016, 12:16 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2015
    Location: Oregon
    Posts: 203
    Re: First kill over 400 yards
    That's a long range to pull the trigger on a live animal. Darn near a 1/4 mile.
