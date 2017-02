Re: Feedback Javelin Carbon Fiber Bipod It is solid, well built, and extra light, but the wheel that locks it the cant function will work itself loose after a shot. I also don't care for the way the legs lock. It works well once you have it set though. I think I'm probably going to deal with the extra weight of my atlas on my next backcountry hunt...



Javelins new tripod-bipod-trecking poles contraption looks sweet.