Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?

Hello all,
I've been working up loads for my 22-250. I've got a factory load that is shooting bullet that I am handloading. The good news is that is shoots great, the bad news is that the handload version is key hole-ing. Velocities are within 80 fps of each other. Has anyone else run into this? Does anybody know what causes this?
55 grain Varmageddon out of a 24 inch, 1/14 barrel at 3700 fps. Bullet stability program does show this to be unstable. My question is why doesn't the factory load keyhole with such a small difference in muzzle velocity? I ran the stability program up and down 100 fps with no change, still showed unstable.
thats really wierd. Have you pulled one of the bullets and compared them?
Ive bought factory loaded 55gr sierra game king hollow points and they were a little bit different than the 55gr game kings bought as just the bullet. The hollow point was much bigger in the reloading bullets.
Could be some kind of small difference in bullet thats making it keyhole?
I don't know, as you said 80fps shouldn't make a difference that huge.
Have you weighed them to see if they really are 55gr? Could possiblly have gotten 60gr?
That would be an extremely rare thing to happen from Nosler though.