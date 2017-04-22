Re: Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole? thats really wierd. Have you pulled one of the bullets and compared them?

Ive bought factory loaded 55gr sierra game king hollow points and they were a little bit different than the 55gr game kings bought as just the bullet. The hollow point was much bigger in the reloading bullets.

Could be some kind of small difference in bullet thats making it keyhole?

I don't know, as you said 80fps shouldn't make a difference that huge.



Have you weighed them to see if they really are 55gr? Could possiblly have gotten 60gr?

That would be an extremely rare thing to happen from Nosler though.