Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 07:02 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 2
Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
Hello all,
I've been working up loads for my 22-250. I've got a factory load that is shooting bullet that I am handloading. The good news is that is shoots great, the bad news is that the handload version is key hole-ing. Velocities are within 80 fps of each other. Has anyone else run into this? Does anybody know what causes this?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-22-2017, 07:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 224
Re: Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
what bullet it is? Whats the barrel length and twist?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-22-2017, 08:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 2
Re: Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
55 grain Varmageddon out of a 24 inch, 1/14 barrel at 3700 fps. Bullet stability program does show this to be unstable. My question is why doesn't the factory load keyhole with such a small difference in muzzle velocity? I ran the stability program up and down 100 fps with no change, still showed unstable.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-22-2017, 08:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 224
Re: Factory loads OK, handloads keyhole?
thats really wierd. Have you pulled one of the bullets and compared them?
Ive bought factory loaded 55gr sierra game king hollow points and they were a little bit different than the 55gr game kings bought as just the bullet. The hollow point was much bigger in the reloading bullets.
Could be some kind of small difference in bullet thats making it keyhole?
I don't know, as you said 80fps shouldn't make a difference that huge.

Have you weighed them to see if they really are 55gr? Could possiblly have gotten 60gr?
That would be an extremely rare thing to happen from Nosler though.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Knockdown power myths | Best rifle to progressively build? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC