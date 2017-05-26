Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Factory ammo recall
Factory ammo recall
05-26-2017, 12:17 AM
Dosh
Factory ammo recall
May 25, 2017: Barnes 300Wby 190gr TTSX VOR-TX. Packaged products may contain cartridges of another caliber. 18 lots.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
