Re: Extractors, Extractors, Extractors.... That's awesome bud! Keep us posted and keep up the good work. Maybe someday I can buy an Axiom to build off of. Right now the new job I landed (in a situational emergency) is not paying well, and they're already talking about cutting our hours back to only 40 a week. So, maybe I can find a new job making more $$$. Then comes more toys. Y'all hiring?

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith