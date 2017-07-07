Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Extractors, Extractors, Extractors....
We got tired of using inferior quality extractors made from the only supplier in the game. The only way to control quality, is to make everything yourself. So, we drew the print, and started making them ourselves.
Re: Extractors, Extractors, Extractors....
And why is your extractor any better than a Sako or Tubb ?
Re: Extractors, Extractors, Extractors....
That's awesome bud! Keep us posted and keep up the good work. Maybe someday I can buy an Axiom to build off of. Right now the new job I landed (in a situational emergency) is not paying well, and they're already talking about cutting our hours back to only 40 a week. So, maybe I can find a new job making more $$$. Then comes more toys. Y'all hiring?
Re: Extractors, Extractors, Extractors....
And why is your extractor any better than a Sako or Tubb ?
I'm not sure why or where that comes from, but have you not seen the quality rifles and actions that Joel produces? Everything he makes is top-notch. I wouldn't see why his extractors would not be top-tier as well.
