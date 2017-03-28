Explain short range impact of parallax... All,

I believe I understand parallax but i am simply looking for what the consequences of using a scope which has parallax set at 100yards on a squirrel hunting rifle shooting at 20-75 yards? Everywhere I read people say you want a scope with parallax set at like 50 yards in that case but they don't say what the consequences are if you use a standard scope. The reason I ask is right now my cz455 where's a Burris 22mag scope which is ok at best. I have a bushnell elite 4200 2.5-10x40 laying around and was thinking of throwing that on since the glass is so much better but if it will really hurt my groups at shorter ranges for squirrel hunting then I won't do it. For example if my groups at 50 yards will open up by 1/4 inch then I don't care but if suddenly my bullets could be off by a half inch or more then I might care because the kill zone on a squirrel is rather small. Thoughts? Thanks.