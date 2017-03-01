Re: entry and exit woonds Quote: soundwaves Originally Posted by will try and keep this short and simple.

lm shooting 7mm rem mag 150 grain federal power-shock ammo. the stopping power seems great as nearly all the animals ( ibex ) drop dead on the spot. but when l go neer the animal l really have to search verry hard to try and find the entry and exit woonds. eaven when the bullet has exited through the shoulder brakeing all the bones in the shoulder in the proces. its easy to find the entry and exit after the animal is skinned. anyone care to explane why this is happening ? is this a good thing ? lm down to my last box of these 150 grain federals. after these finnish l will start useing the saim ammo but in 175 grain. l wonder if thay will do the saim thing ?. thanks in advance.



ps : shooting distance is anywhare between 250 meters to 400 meters )



Entry wounds are commonly smaller than the caliber used.



Exit wounds are usually a lot easier to see because of expansion and blood.



