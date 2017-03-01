     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page entry and exit woonds
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

entry and exit woonds
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 01:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 313
entry and exit woonds
will try and keep this short and simple.
lm shooting 7mm rem mag 150 grain federal power-shock ammo. the stopping power seems great as nearly all the animals ( ibex ) drop dead on the spot. but when l go neer the animal l really have to search verry hard to try and find the entry and exit woonds. eaven when the bullet has exited through the shoulder brakeing all the bones in the shoulder in the proces. its easy to find the entry and exit after the animal is skinned. anyone care to explane why this is happening ? is this a good thing ? lm down to my last box of these 150 grain federals. after these finnish l will start useing the saim ammo but in 175 grain. l wonder if thay will do the saim thing ?. thanks in advance.

ps : shooting distance is anywhare between 250 meters to 400 meters )
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-03-2017, 02:29 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2014
    Location: anchorage, alaska
    Posts: 292
    Re: entry and exit woonds
    I suppose it has a lot to do with what the bullet hits on either side. I know that a soft tissue hit and exit will probably leave less hole than a soft tissue hit and bone exit. I've had instances like what you're experiencing, and usually it's at a longer range and less impact energy. I killed a deer last week with a 168 AMAX out of my 3006 and at 200yds the bullet entry was marked by blood but a very small hole and the bullet didn't even exit. I was satisfied with the performance but it may have been a tough track had the deer not folded on the spot.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-03-2017, 04:43 PM
    Official LRH Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2011
    Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
    Posts: 7,523
    Re: entry and exit woonds
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by soundwaves View Post
    will try and keep this short and simple.
    lm shooting 7mm rem mag 150 grain federal power-shock ammo. the stopping power seems great as nearly all the animals ( ibex ) drop dead on the spot. but when l go neer the animal l really have to search verry hard to try and find the entry and exit woonds. eaven when the bullet has exited through the shoulder brakeing all the bones in the shoulder in the proces. its easy to find the entry and exit after the animal is skinned. anyone care to explane why this is happening ? is this a good thing ? lm down to my last box of these 150 grain federals. after these finnish l will start useing the saim ammo but in 175 grain. l wonder if thay will do the saim thing ?. thanks in advance.

    ps : shooting distance is anywhare between 250 meters to 400 meters )
    You're shooting a bonded bullet made for deep penetration and skin stretches.

    Entry wounds are commonly smaller than the caliber used.

    Exit wounds are usually a lot easier to see because of expansion and blood.

    My guess is you're putting it through the spine far enough forward to stop the heart instantly which greatly reduces blood loss. You don't bleed much or fast with 0/0 blood pressure.
    __________________
    Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-03-2017, 05:48 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2007
    Posts: 172
    Re: entry and exit woonds
    Regarding the elasticity of animal hide, I remember seeing a shot from a 30-06 @ >100 yards push the hide out nearly 18" from the animal. The exit wound on the hide was about .75" in size. When we skinned it, the exit wound in the flesh was over 2" in diameter with the blood-shot meat being around 4-5".
    As WildRose stated, you're shooting a bonded bullet. My guess is that you're having similar to what I've seen using the Accubonds - unless I hit them really close, my exits are rather smallish but the damage is done to a 'T' internally.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 1/2" AR 500 plate and 338 Lapua??? | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:05 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC