Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page elk hunting in pa
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

elk hunting in pa
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-11-2017, 07:02 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 80
elk hunting in pa
has any one of you shot elk in pa?looking to try to draw a tag .I live in pa and know its hard to get.
gary b
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-11-2017, 08:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Southwest PA
Posts: 16
Re: elk hunting in pa
Quote:
Originally Posted by ann brezinski View Post
has any one of you shot elk in pa?looking to try to draw a tag .I live in pa and know its hard to get.
gary b
Have been applying for 12 years and has yet to draw. There are something on the order if 50 tags and over 10000 applications. Just gotta keep trying.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« new deer hunting area 6-700 yards. | .375 barrel contour »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:10 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC