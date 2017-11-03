Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
elk hunting in pa
03-11-2017, 07:02 PM
ann brezinski
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 80
elk hunting in pa
has any one of you shot elk in pa?looking to try to draw a tag .I live in pa and know its hard to get.
gary b
03-11-2017, 08:59 PM
xarcher
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Southwest PA
Posts: 16
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ann brezinski
has any one of you shot elk in pa?looking to try to draw a tag .I live in pa and know its hard to get.
gary b
Have been applying for 12 years and has yet to draw. There are something on the order if 50 tags and over 10000 applications. Just gotta keep trying.
