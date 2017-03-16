Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page ELD-X opinion
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

ELD-X opinion
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-16-2017, 09:10 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Houston,TX
Posts: 864
ELD-X opinion
I have been using the 143gr ELD-X Hornady Precision hunter ammunition out of my Gap-10 in 6.5 creedmoore for the last 8 months. In that time that combination has racked up 9 kills across 4 species different species, the biggest of which was a 305lb aoudad ram taken by my cousin. A majority were DRT but I did have a doe travel ~15 yards but that was the furthest any of them traveled. My opinion for the 143gr is, it's a great LR bullet. For me, it has shown that it performs better at longer distances which also translated to it being a tad soft on larger game at closer ranges but that was expected given its designed purpose. Which left me scratching my head when guys complained about its performance characteristics on close shots.

What's everybody's opinion on the other offerings? Mine is purely based on the 143 grainer which is a winner for me.
__________________
"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen


"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-16-2017, 11:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 204
Re: ELD-X opinion
Similar experience for me so far with the 143 ELD-X. Will be trying the 285 gr ELD-M this upcoming season. Looking forward to getting my hands on the 147 ELD-M for testing.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-17-2017, 12:38 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Houston,TX
Posts: 864
Re: ELD-X opinion
The only thing stopping me from switching over from my 200gr Accubond load to the 212 is my concern with the ultra high speed impact velocity my 300AX produces inside 250 yards. I know the accubonds can take it. I'm sure the 212 would shine 400 yards and on.
__________________
"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen


"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 280 AI with 175 ELD-X Question | Lets see your berger kills! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:58 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC