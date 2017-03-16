ELD-X opinion I have been using the 143gr ELD-X Hornady Precision hunter ammunition out of my Gap-10 in 6.5 creedmoore for the last 8 months. In that time that combination has racked up 9 kills across 4 species different species, the biggest of which was a 305lb aoudad ram taken by my cousin. A majority were DRT but I did have a doe travel ~15 yards but that was the furthest any of them traveled. My opinion for the 143gr is, it's a great LR bullet. For me, it has shown that it performs better at longer distances which also translated to it being a tad soft on larger game at closer ranges but that was expected given its designed purpose. Which left me scratching my head when guys complained about its performance characteristics on close shots.



What's everybody's opinion on the other offerings? Mine is purely based on the 143 grainer which is a winner for me. __________________

"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen





"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey